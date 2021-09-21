People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after buying an additional 68,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after buying an additional 204,451 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,856,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,024,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,761,000 after buying an additional 35,914 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BURL opened at $292.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.54. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.99 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

