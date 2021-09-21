Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

SDVKY stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,323 shares during the period. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

