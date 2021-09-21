Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 36.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

