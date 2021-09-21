Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.19.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $297.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 379.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

