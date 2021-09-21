Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 171,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,617,000 after buying an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after buying an additional 1,107,393 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,083,000 after buying an additional 992,620 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,482,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,260,000 after buying an additional 560,677 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of HR opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

