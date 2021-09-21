Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.30 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO stock opened at $368.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

