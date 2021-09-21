Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,373 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Harley-Davidson worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOG shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.41.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

