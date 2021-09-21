Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.81 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 43.9% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,888,000 after purchasing an additional 167,870 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $176.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $135.52 and a 1-year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

