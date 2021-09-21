The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,821 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW stock opened at $291.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

