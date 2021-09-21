Westpac Banking Corp Sells 10,387 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,387 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRT. Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

