The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

