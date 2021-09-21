MASQ Price Down 13.3% This Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $99,059.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00173439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00113054 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.63 or 0.07005166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,344.80 or 0.99991624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.23 or 0.00794092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

