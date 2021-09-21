Wing Finance Price Tops $18.88 (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $37.04 million and $16.76 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for about $18.88 or 0.00043544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00173439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00113054 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.63 or 0.07005166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,344.80 or 0.99991624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.23 or 0.00794092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,087,251 coins and its circulating supply is 1,962,251 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

