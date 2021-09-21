Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $142,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 36.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

