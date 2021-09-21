Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSUGY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $41.35.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $3.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. Fortescue Metals Group’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

