Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.440-$-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.09 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.100 EPS.

NYSE SMAR opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,350 shares of company stock worth $23,393,522. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

