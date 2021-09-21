O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $599.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.84.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

