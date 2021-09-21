SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Position Lifted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG opened at $268.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.21, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $9,291,356. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.