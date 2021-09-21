Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 597 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,713 shares of company stock worth $2,337,025. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $108.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average is $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

