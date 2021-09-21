World Asset Management Inc Has $382,000 Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $148.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.12 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.74.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

