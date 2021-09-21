BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 1,752 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.43. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

