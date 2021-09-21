SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $827.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in SLR Investment by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 27,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

