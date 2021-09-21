Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Hartline Investment Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.4% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

