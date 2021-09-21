Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $301,779,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after buying an additional 443,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $87.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

