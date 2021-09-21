Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,085 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNL. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.