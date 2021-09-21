Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in DISH Network by 32.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth about $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

