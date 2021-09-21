49,185 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.16% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MQY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MQY stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

