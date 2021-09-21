Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.04.

LVS opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

