First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,713 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $294.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.38 and a 52 week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.