VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.
VICI opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.37.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
