VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

VICI opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.37.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

