Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON KMR opened at GBX 429 ($5.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £470.77 million and a P/E ratio of 12.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 425.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 427.91. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 466 ($6.09). The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92.

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Michael Carvill bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

