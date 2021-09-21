Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

PIM opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

