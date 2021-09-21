CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

CyrusOne has raised its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. CyrusOne has a dividend payout ratio of 887.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CyrusOne to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,938.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

