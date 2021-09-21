IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Raises Dividend to GBX 30.24 Per Share

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.24 ($0.40) per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IGG stock opened at GBX 858.50 ($11.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a one year high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 884.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 879.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

IGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other IG Group news, insider Jon Noble sold 81,003 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total value of £737,937.33 ($964,119.85).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

