Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.23. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,569.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59,421 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares in the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.