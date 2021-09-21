Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Declines By 19.8%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 254,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 391,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 431,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 15,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Shares of AOD stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.