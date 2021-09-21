Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Update

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 358,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 479,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SBEV stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Splash Beverage Group has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Splash Beverage Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

