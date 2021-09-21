Short Interest in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Drops By 19.1%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JHX shares. Citigroup raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 78.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHX opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $41.04.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

