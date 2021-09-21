Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VERU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Veru stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $675.56 million, a P/E ratio of -845.15 and a beta of 0.63. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Veru by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Veru by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veru by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $32,325,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Veru by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

