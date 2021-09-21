Fiera Capital Corp Has $901,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.86. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

