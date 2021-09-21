Fiera Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 225,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,711,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 341.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 207,402 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.52.

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $188.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.