Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 15,000 Shares of ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.98).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 12,500 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($12,411.81).

On Tuesday, September 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($15,090.15).

On Monday, September 6th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 18,866 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £14,715.48 ($19,225.87).

On Thursday, September 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 9,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £7,110 ($9,289.26).

On Wednesday, August 18th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 3,004 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £2,222.96 ($2,904.31).

On Monday, August 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 9,122 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £6,750.28 ($8,819.28).

On Thursday, August 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,440 ($5,800.89).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,158 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £4,556.92 ($5,953.65).

On Friday, August 6th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 35,803 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £26,494.22 ($34,614.87).

On Monday, August 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £2,250 ($2,939.64).

ULS stock opened at GBX 75.10 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. ULS Technology plc has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The company has a market capitalization of £48.72 million and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.92.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

