Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,487,000 after acquiring an additional 150,236 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 532,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,902,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $10,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

