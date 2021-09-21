The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 518,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,921,000 after buying an additional 114,657 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 902,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,652,000 after buying an additional 219,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.83.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

