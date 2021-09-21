AGF Investments Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GTX shares. BWS Financial began coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.23. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

