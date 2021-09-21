AGF Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $284.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.81. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,010 shares of company stock worth $15,353,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.