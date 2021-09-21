Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 415 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

