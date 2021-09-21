Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 27,175 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $38,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average is $66.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.