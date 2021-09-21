Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Position Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2,365.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,568 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $197.40.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.20.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

