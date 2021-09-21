abrdn plc Sells 1,371 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,420 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,084 shares of company stock worth $17,133,182 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Shares of EXPE opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.36. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.